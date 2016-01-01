KOZA GOLD CORPORATION

CUKURALAN GOLD MINE

KAYMAZ GOLD MINE

MASTRA GOLD MINE

OVACIK GOLD MINE

OVACIK GOLD MINE

Ovacık Gold Mine situated near the village of Ovacik between Bergama and Dikili on the north of Izmir is Koza Gold’s first gold mine.

MASTRA GOLD MINE

Mastra Gold Mine is situated at 22km of northwest of Gumushane and northeast of Mastra (Demirkaynak) village.

CUKURALAN GOLD MINE

Cukuralan Gold Mine, 40km away from Ovacik Gold Mine is situated between Ayvalik and Dikili towns, north of Izmir.

KAYMAZ GOLD MINE

Kaymaz Gold Mine situated at Kaymaz village of Sivrihisar town, Province of Eskisehir includes Damdamca and Topkaya fields.

HIMMETDEDE GOLD MINE

Himmetdede Gold Mine located between Kalaba and Himmetdede villages is 35 km northwest of Kayseri province on D260 drivewa

