KOZA GOLD CORPORATION

OVACIK GOLD MINE
Ovacık Gold Mine situated near the village of Ovacik between Bergama and Dikili on the north of Izmir is Koza Gold’s first gold mine.
MASTRA GOLD MINE
Mastra Gold Mine is situated at 22km of northwest of Gumushane and northeast of Mastra (Demirkaynak) village.
CUKURALAN GOLD MINE
Cukuralan Gold Mine, 40km away from Ovacik Gold Mine is situated between Ayvalik and Dikili towns, north of Izmir.
KAYMAZ GOLD MINE
Kaymaz Gold Mine situated at Kaymaz village of Sivrihisar town, Province of Eskisehir includes Damdamca and Topkaya fields.
HIMMETDEDE GOLD MINE
Himmetdede Gold Mine located between Kalaba and Himmetdede villages is 35 km northwest of Kayseri province on D260 drivewa